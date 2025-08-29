Who won The Fortune Hotel? Full result and ITV final recap - explained

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 21:56 BST

The Fortune Hotel has crowned its latest winners - see who it is 👀🚨

The Fortune Hotel has crowned a new pair of winners. ITV’s reality show held its series 2 finale tonight (August 29).

The winning pair will walk away with a life-changing prize. However, it is a bit lighter than they might have expected - after this devilish twist.

Viewers had to wait an extra day for the latest season of the game show to conclude, after ITV switched-up its TV schedule. Find out the reason for the delay here.

Stephen Mangan was back on hosting duties once again, while the line-up for the final was locked-in last night. The final saw the players face trying to find out where the fortune was, for once and all.

After the last challenge, Nelle and Tope were in first position ahead of Fred and Min as well as Martina and Briony. But there was one last Night Cap standing in the way.

Find out which couple won in our gallery below. It has the full results for the second series.

Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise.

1. Host: Stephen Mangan

Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

2. Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor

For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel.

3. Briony & Chelsey - eliminated

Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2.

4. Atholl & John - eliminated

Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

