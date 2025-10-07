Worlds Apart is Channel 4’s answer to Race Across the World - but what can you expect? 👀📺

Worlds Apart is a new reality competition on Channel 4.

It is one that will appeal to fans of Race Across the World.

But what can you expect and who are the contestants?

A ‘life-changing’ new reality competition is set to start on Channel 4 tonight. Worlds Apart will team-up people from across generational divides for a treasure hunt across Japan.

The show looks like the broadcaster’s own spin on Race Across the World - and could scratch that itch for fans. It offers the winners a prize of £50,000 and a life-time of memories.

But what exactly can you expect from Channel 4’s new reality show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Worlds Apart on TV today?

Worlds Apart starts on Channel 4 on October 7 | Channel 4

The new reality show will make its debut on Channel 4 this evening. It is set to follow the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off and will start at 9.15pm today (October 7).

Worlds Apart will continue to air on Tuesday nights in the coming weeks, the broadcaster has said. It will also be available on demand via the Channel 4 app.

What to expect from Worlds Apart?

Worlds Apart pairs Gen Z and pensioners | Channel 4

Worlds Apart introduces six pensioners to six Gen Z rookie travellers – some of whom have never left the UK – to compete as pairs in an extraordinary game of observation, 6,000 miles from home in Japan.

Channel 4 explained: “In a world where travel has become more about taking photos for social media than truly taking it all in, this five-part series challenges teammates to see the world differently, as their surroundings hold all the clues.

“The pairs will solve clues that take them across Japan. Their inter-generational relationship holds the key to victory as the journey requires teamwork, adaptability, and perception. Travelling across the abundant Asian archipelago, they’ll have to use every resource at their disposal to stay in the game.”

Will the youngsters manage to build a relationship with their pensioner partners as they tackle cultural challenges, decode cryptic clues and answer location-based questions together? At every stage of the journey the stakes get higher as the teams are eliminated one by one until just two pairs remain.

Those two will reach the final location and compete to win a life-changing cash prize of £50,000.

Who is in the cast of Worlds Apart?

Youngsters

Aaron, 18, Unemployed, Blackpool

Charlotte, 25, Checkout Assistant, Swansea

Emma, 18, Student, Blackpool

Katie, 21, Community Support Worker, Warrington

Lawrence, 24, HR Apprentice, London

Tende, 19, Student, Oxford

Pensioners

Barbara, 80, Hospice Volunteer, Staffordshire

Colin, 73, Retired Plumber, Ashton-under-Lyne

Julie, 73, Karaoke Host, London

Rosie, 68, Retired Factory Worker, Lichfield

Tony, 69, Retired GP, Manchester

Val, 71, Retired Mental Health Nurse, Newport

The preview for the first episode, via Channel 4, reads: “An epic treasure hunt across Japan where six young Brits who have never travelled alone are paired with six older Brits who thought they’d never travel again.

“To stand a chance of winning £50,000, the teams must overcome their differences and work together bridging the generation gap in a race full of adventure, challenges and surprises.”

It will have five episodes in total and will air on Tuesday nights. Worlds Apart will continue until November 4 when the final will be broadcast.

