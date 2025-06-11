You don’t need us to tell you that Yorkshire is one of the most beautiful places in the world. From rugged coastline to striking moor land, it has the lot.

So it should not come as a surprise that over the decades many film crews have decided to feature the county’s stunning locations. In the last few years alone, Netflix has shot some of its biggest shows right here - including the most talked about one of 2025 so far.

The website Filmed in Yorkshire tracks productions that took place in the county - and exactly where filming took place. We picked out 13 TV series and movies that have been shot in the county since 2016.

Can you remember seeing the film crews during these productions? Or were you able to spot the locations straight away when tuning in?

Adolescence The most talked about show of 2025 so far was filmed in Yorkshire. The crews behind the Netflix hit constructed sets at Production Park in South Kirby - and also filmed in South Elmsall and Sheffield. Minsthorpe Community College was used for the school episode.

The Railway Children Return The Railway Children came roaring back onto the big screen in 2022 with this long-awaited sequel to the classic 1970s film. Like its predecessor the movie was filmed in the countryside around the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - with locations like Haworth used.

The Witcher Despite taking place in a fantasy world, Netflix's popular series was very much filmed in the real world. During its second season, plenty of filming took place in Yorkshire including at Gordale Scar, Plumpton Rocks and Fountains Abbey - the crews also went a bit further north and filmed at Low Force.

Bridgerton Netflix really has taken a shine to Yorkshire - and who can blame them! For the first season of the soon-to-be blockbuster hit Bridgerton, plenty of sites around the county were used. The film crews used Castle Howard and Coneysthorpe.