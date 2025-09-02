Back to School Isn’t Just for Kids – Puppies Need Training Too!

Just like children head back to school in September, many new puppy owners are now looking for the right school for their pup. Every summer, lots of families welcome a new puppy into their homes, with holidays offering the perfect time to settle a four-legged friend. But did you know that the first few months of a puppy’s life are the most important for their development and socialisation?