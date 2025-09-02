Back to School Isn’t Just for Kids – Puppies Need Training Too!

Just like children head back to school in September, many new puppy owners are now looking for the right school for their pup. Every summer, lots of families welcome a new puppy into their homes, with holidays offering the perfect time to settle a four-legged friend. But did you know that the first few months of a puppy’s life are the most important for their development and socialisation?

Puppies go through a critical learning phase up to around 16 weeks old. Experiences in this period shape how they view the world and can determine whether they grow up to be confident and calm – or reactive and anxious.

That’s why early training is essential.

At Barkleys Dog Training Academy in Wakefield, we offer both puppy classes and 1-2-1 training sessions. Classes provide safe socialisation, basic training skills, and a chance to connect with other puppy owners. For those needing tailored support, 1-2-1 sessions are ideal for specific challenges such as toilet training, recall, or managing excitable behaviour.

Our trainers use only positive, force-free methods, helping puppies learn and thrive in a fun, supportive environment.

So, if you’ve recently welcomed a puppy and found yourself searching for “dog training near me”, don’t wait until bad habits set in. Book a place in our next puppy class or enquire about 1-2-1 support today.

Visit www.barkleysdogtrainingacademy.co.uk to find out more.

Give your puppy the very best start this Autumn with Barkleys Dog Training Academy.

