Back to School Isn’t Just for Kids – Puppies Need Training Too!

Puppies go through a critical learning phase up to around 16 weeks old. Experiences in this period shape how they view the world and can determine whether they grow up to be confident and calm – or reactive and anxious.
That’s why early training is essential.
At Barkleys Dog Training Academy in Wakefield, we offer both puppy classes and 1-2-1 training sessions. Classes provide safe socialisation, basic training skills, and a chance to connect with other puppy owners. For those needing tailored support, 1-2-1 sessions are ideal for specific challenges such as toilet training, recall, or managing excitable behaviour.
Our trainers use only positive, force-free methods, helping puppies learn and thrive in a fun, supportive environment.
