Barkley & Co Doggy Daycare celebrate back-to-school with adorable class photo

Barkley & Co, Wakefield’s leading doggy daycare, marked the return to “school” this September with a one-of-a-kind celebration – a class photo featuring 106 dogs.

The fun-filled week event, held at Barkley & Co Doggy Daycare, brought together dozens of wagging tails to create a unique “back-to-school” memory. Staff were delighted how calm and well-behaved the dogs were during the photo shoot – and so dogs should be – they have individual daily photos done each day for their ‘report cards’ that are sent home, so they are pros at posing!

“The dogs were absolute stars,” said one member of staff. “We couldn’t believe how beautifully they sat and posed – it really felt like the first day of school, only much furrier!”

The staff enjoyed the experience just as much as the dogs, describing the week as a highlight of the year. The event not only showcased Barkley & Co’s fun, safe, and force-free dog care approach, but also gave pet parents a heartwarming keepsake to treasure as each owner received an A4 photo and a list of all the dogs name son the photo – so they can see who their dogs like to play with. The ‘pawrents’ were delighted – giving the staff lots of praise and the service positive feedback!

Due to its overwhelming success, Barkley & Co plan to make this an annual tradition, with even more dogs expected to join the “class of” photo next year.