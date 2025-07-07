Event for key workers and armed forces looking for a new home in Wakefield

Redrow is holding an exclusive event for key workers and military personnel looking for their next home in Wakefield.

The homebuilder has launched two new schemes which will provide key workers and armed forces members with a 5% deposit contribution of up to £15,000 towards a new home at Woodland Vale.

Redrow’s team will be on hand at the event on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, to offer further information on the scheme.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service.

A representative image of Redrow's homes in Yorkshire

"The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a newly built property that better fits their lives.”

The event will take place at The Glade at Woodland Vale in Tingley and will run from 10am – 5pm on both days.

“Our developments offer convenient access to a range of medical facilities, making them excellent choices for NHS workers looking to benefit from the key worker scheme,” added Steve.

“Our scheme is also open to those in education, the fire, probation and prison services, foster carers and many others, so we’d urge anyone in a key worker or local government role to check their eligibility.”

To find out more about the key worker scheme visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution. To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution