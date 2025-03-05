Wakefield Playwrights: Take the Stage in the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

Published 5th Mar 2025
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is calling on playwrights from Wakefield and across the UK to submit their work for a chance to be showcased aboard a luxury cruise ship.

This exciting opportunity, presented by Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

The winner will have their play staged in 2025, with full support to bring their work to life. The plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. With a panel of esteemed judges, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, this competition provides unmatched exposure for new playwrights.

Key Dates:

January 15, 2025: Competition opens

April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.

