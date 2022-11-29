Explore Light Up Hepworth’s incredible opening weekend in pictures.

Festivities shone bright in Wakefield over the weekend as The Hepworth debuted vibrant illuminations as a part of the district’s Christmas Light Up spectacular.

An eight-minute-long, looped animation was projected onto the side of the gallery building between 4pm to 7pm on Saturday showcasing beautiful imagery inspired by Barbara Hepworth and the Yorkshire landscape that influenced so much of her work.

The projection was designed by digital projection artists, and brother duo, Matt and Rob Vale who go by stage name ‘Illuminos,’

The display will return to The Hepworth Wakefield this coming weekend, in conjunction with the attraction’s annual Festive Market.

The market is highly anticipated each year and has been nationally recognised as one of the UK’s best Christmas Markets.

Visitors will find over 60 stalls selling a variety of items as well as drop-in family activities and performances by The Hepworth Brass Band throughout the day.

The Festive Market returns to the brand new Tileyard North location in Wakefield this weekend between 10am and 7pm on Saturday and until 5pm on Sunday which entrance costing £2 for adults and being free to under 18s.

Entrance to the Light Up event is free for everyone and Wakefield District residents will also be guarenteed free entry to The Hepworth Wakefield’s exhibitions.

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Public Programme Manager, Charlotte Morgan, described the opening of the festive event had been a great success.

"We had an amazing first weekend at The Hepworth Wakefield Festive Market, welcoming visitors into the brand new Tileyard North space opposite the gallery.

"We particularly enjoyed seeing The Hepworth Wakefield building come alive with an eight-minute-long projection as part of Wakefield Council’s Light Up festival,” she added.

"The Festive Market is back again on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December, featuring 60 stalls hosted by independent makers from across the region, as well as family activities, live music and a seasonal menu in our café.

" There’s also a second chance to see the Light Up projections on the building on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. We look forward to welcoming visitors this weekend.”

1. Hepworth Lights Up! The Hepworth gallery building was lit up as part of Wakefield Council’s Light Up festival. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2. Hepworth Festive Markets Saturday also saw the launch of the annual Hepworth Festive Markets. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3. Illuminating artwork An eight-minute-long, looped animation was projected onto the side of the Hepworth gallery building. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4. Digital Art The projection was designed by digital projection artists. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales