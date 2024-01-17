Days out in West Yorkshire: Yorkshire Sculpture Park extends illuminated interactive art exhibit following success
Audiences of all ages are still being invited to sing, talk and clap into microphones to activate the series of pipes that transform noises into a sculptural display of colourful lights.
The interactive light and sound artwork, which was installed in Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s chapel in November, was originally supposed to close on Sunday, January 21.
But the artwork, which was originally part of the Wakefield’s Light Up 2023 programme, will now remain open for another month, not closing until February 18.
A spokesperson from Yorkshire Sculpture Park said: “Due to popular demand, we're excited to announce that Light Organ has been extended until February 18.
"Control the colourful glowing lights by singing, blowing and whistling into the microphones, and step into a magical world of light, colour and sound in the chapel.”