Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Light Organ exhibit has been extended for an extra month due to its popularity among visitors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Audiences of all ages are still being invited to sing, talk and clap into microphones to activate the series of pipes that transform noises into a sculptural display of colourful lights.

The interactive light and sound artwork, which was installed in Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s chapel in November, was originally supposed to close on Sunday, January 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the artwork, which was originally part of the Wakefield’s Light Up 2023 programme, will now remain open for another month, not closing until February 18.

The Light Organ installation was part of Wakefield’s Light Up 2023 programme.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Sculpture Park said: “Due to popular demand, we're excited to announce that Light Organ has been extended until February 18.