For families looking for fun days out during the summer, Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is offering a wide range of activities to get involved in, whatever the weather.

Summer events at the park, located in West Bretton, include: a yoga and sound bath on July 26 and August 30 (suitable for people aged 16 and over); an artist-led workshop with Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills on July 31; a poetry reading with resident poet Matt Howard on August 2; artist-led activities on August 7 to celebrate the park’s community partnership with Star Bereavement; a sensory session inspired by Felicity Aylieff’s Expressions in Blue on August 13 (suitable for babies up to 13 months); and an artist smock making workshop with The Stitch Society on August 16.

Outdoor activities include: drop-ins at YSP’s Hidden Forest on Thursdays and Fridays; the Little Wild Wood, which is a natural play space for children to explore and connect with nature; an art and nature hunt, which guides families through the park in search of clues; and a tree discover kit to learn about the trees in the park.

On rainy summer days, visitors can still find things to do at the park, such as spending time in the galleries observing art by William Kentridge, Laura Ellen Bacon, Felicity Aylieff, and Lesley Barnes and Ross McAuley.

A host of activities and events are taking place at YSP this summer. Picture: Paolina Hurry, courtesy YSP

The park is also home to two shops and a restaurant, where you can escape any rain with an afternoon tea.

Children can also pick up an activity basket and get creative in the Underground Gallery.

Other available activities include outdoor sculpture building sessions, which are available to families every Tuesday from late July.

YSP’s Head of Programmes Alex Hodby said: “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to YSP this summer for a season that’s all about creativity, discovery, and togetherness.

“Whether you’re building sculptures outdoors, getting hands-on in The Studio, or simply enjoying a picnic surrounded by world-class artworks, there’s something here to inspire every visitor.

“We hope families will make lasting memories and feel part of our creative community.”

The park offers free parking, and free entry for those aged 18 and under.

More information can be found on the YSP website at: https://ysp.org.uk/