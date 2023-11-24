Wakefield hotspot Yorkshire Sculpture Park launches illuminating interactive art for winter
Light Organ has been installed in YSP’s chapel and is open at the park in West Bretton until Sunday, January 21, 2024, as part of the Wakefield’s Light Up 2023 programme.
Audiences of all ages are invited to sing, talk and clap into microphones to activate Light Organ – a series of pipes that transform noises into a sculptural display of colourful lights.
The installation was created by visual artist, Akeelah Bertram and visual light artist, Adam Glatherine, alongside creative technologist Simon Fletcher.
Sarah Coulson, deputy curator at YSP, said: “We are delighted to be part of the 2023 Light Up Wakefield weekend and the Light Organ is the perfect introduction to art that can be enjoyed by all ages.
“The Light Organ allows people to create their own personal light show and demonstrates that art really does come in all shapes, sizes and, in this case, sound.”