Bradford author Roshan K Pitteea releases gripping second novel 'The Voodoo Room'

Bradford-based author Roshan K Pitteea has released his highly anticipated second novel, The Voodoo Room — a thrilling and atmospheric follow-up to his critically acclaimed Amazon bestseller, Care & Control.

Continuing the story of PC Louis Mortimer, social worker Sabina Hussein and their colleagues, The Voodoo Room explores the aftermath of the traumatic events of Care & Control, delving into a new and turbulent criminal case involving the mysterious Joseph family.

Fans will also be delighted to see the return of the cheeky but lovable Connor McAllen, as the trio navigate both professional challenges and personal scars — all while confronting a case that seems to blur the lines between crime and the supernatural.

Drawing on his extensive professional experience in social services and as a Detective Sergeant with West Yorkshire Police, Roshan brings authenticity and insight to his fiction, grounding his narratives in the realities of modern policing, safeguarding, and human behaviour.

“This was a different experience,” Roshan reflects. “Care & Control felt more urgent, as though a cork had popped and the plot came bubbling out. The Voodoo Room, though still intense in places, was a slower burn and more controlled. I think that’s also reflected in the pace and complexity of the story.”

While the novel introduces subtle supernatural undertones, Roshan ensures the story remains firmly anchored in real-world issues.

“I wanted to write something still very much rooted in accurate procedural investigatory and safeguarding processes but with a cultural flair,” he explains.

“Being of Mauritian heritage, I incorporated some Mauritian voodoo elements into the plot. However, the story is still very much rooted in real abuse and controlling and coercive behaviour.”

The Voodoo Room is out now

A central theme in both of Roshan’s novels is the exploration of abuse — an issue he believes is vital to address within both policing and social work.

“It felt important to write about controlling and coercive behaviour because it’s such a relevant area right now,” he says. “It reaches into both adults’ and children’s worlds on a massive scale. Historically, this kind of behaviour has been very much behind closed doors and only recently recognised as a criminal offence. It felt important to really emphasise it — because it’s very real to a lot of people”

Acknowledging the Team Behind the Books

Although Roshan admits that the writing process can sometimes be a lonely experience, he is quick to point out that neither Care & Control nor The Voodoo Room could have come to life without the incredible team of people supporting him behind the scenes.

“Care & Control wouldn’t have been a success, and The Voodoo Room couldn’t have happened, without the amazing team I have around me,” he says.

A big thank-you, he adds, goes to Dan Hedderick of Hedderick Photography and Éire Benson of Moulding the Monsters for their exceptional work on photography, props, and art direction; Joe and Niamh Wray of Nonagon Digital for building Roshan’s website and managing his online content; and Sam Gravil of McGravil’s Bakery for the endless supply of baked goods — and for hosting the much-anticipated book launch event.

Roshan’s gratitude reflects the collaborative spirit that has helped elevate his stories from page to publication, as well as collaborative multi-agency working that forms a key part of his stories, showing that even the most solitary creative journeys are built on a foundation of teamwork and community.

As The Voodoo Room begins to make its mark among readers, Pitteea is already thinking ahead.

“I’m going to take a break from writing and enjoy getting The Voodoo Room out there,” he says, “but the ideas are already forming for the third book in the series — so watch this space.”

The Voodoo Room is available now on Kindle and Amazon, promising fans another tense, heartfelt, and thought-provoking journey through the complex worlds of crime, trauma, and human resilience.