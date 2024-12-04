Complete Training in Wakefield: Dementia - Let's talk about it

By Sarah Hyde
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:48 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 14:12 BST
Complete Training in Wakefield are working hard to raise the profile of Dementia to all!

In recent years, the conversation surrounding Dementia has gained significant traction, highlighting the importance of understanding and addressing this complex condition, whilst supporting the people who live with Dementia on a daily basis.

Complete Training is going above and beyond to raise the awareness about Dementia through a fantastic learning solution - a Dementia Experience. This comprehensive training package is aimed at everyone, not just professionals working in the industry.

Their accreditedDementia Experience uses technology and sensory equipment to simulate a holistic experience of the symptoms of Dementia alongside the daily struggles that individuals may face whilst living with Dementia.

Another successful training session - well done to our learners!

By empowering everyone with a better understanding of Dementia, Complete Training believes that we can all make a difference in the lives of individuals living with Dementia, ultimately contributing to a more compassionate society.

If you want to get involved please contact Complete Training on 01924 274448 (Option 2)

