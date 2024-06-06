Enjoy castles, butterflies & book swaps in West Yorkshire during biggest ever Great Big Green Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"It is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them"

People across West Yorkshire will be taking part in the UK’s Great Big Green Week to show how they want to protect nature and see climate action – and how they want their MPs to catch up.

From June 8-16, people will be coming together to make swaps to lead greener lives and inspire others to do the same.

Last year, more than a quarter of a million people took part in the annual event, with communities taking action this year from as far north as Ullapool and as south as Jersey.

Shipley butterfly meadow

In West Yorkshire events include:

Big Green Castle Fun DayPontefract Castle, Saturday 15 June, 11am-3pm

Head to this free nature-themed fun day at Pontefract Castle with arts and crafts, recycled den building, seed planting, free books, bug hunting and much more. Bring a picnic with friends and family and listen to fantastic live music, discover how you can help protect nature around you and have fun. Suitable for all the family. Free entry, no need to book.

Great Big Green Week Book SwapHorbury Methodist Church, Wakefield, Monday 10 June, 3-4pm

This event is being held in Horbury Methodist church at the local WI Horbury Afternooners meeting, where you can up-cycle and recycle good quality books and magazines rather than using more valuable resources.

Shipley Butterfly Meadow open dayRailway Station Shipley, Saturday 15 June, 10am-4pm

Celebrate Shipley’s Great Big Green Week by counting butterflies and looking for pupae in the grasses. It is in the centre of Shipley’s Railway Station and managed by Bradford Urban Wildlife Group (BUWG) and Butterfly Conservation.

Open GardenRed Lane, Saturday 8 June, 2-6pm

This Farsley Garden is Rewilding and open their garden to encourage people to garden for wildlife. Gardens have the potential to be part of the solution for the climate and biodiversity crisis. Meet other enthusiasts and see how you can make a difference.

Ladies Fashion Clothes SwapKirklands Community Centre, Ilkley, Saturday 15 June, 12.30-3.30pm

Revamp your wardrobe and save the planet, with good-quality, clean items. A raffle and refreshments will be available and any garments not taken on the day will be donated to charity.

Shipley Great Big Green Week ShowcaseDandelion Café, Shipley, Saturday 8 June, 10am-2pm

A showcase of some of the environmental organisations, groups and projects going on in and around Shipley, including interactive activities led by Nifty Sustainability, Bradford and Shipley Travel Alliance, the Canals and Rivers Trust, Shipley in Bloom, Citizens’ Jury for Climate Change, Kt Shepherd Permaculture, XR Bradford and Shipley Stories.

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition, says: “Great Big Green Week is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them, and to swap ideas on what we can all do to lead greener lives.

“It is also a reminder to politicians campaigning in the lead up to the General Election that there is a consensus for our MPs to step up and do more for climate and generations to come.”

Great Big Green Week is part of a month of activities organised by The Climate Coalition in the lead up to the General Election, where people from all walks of life will be showing political candidates how they are playing their part in tackling climate change and want their politicians to step up too.