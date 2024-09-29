Farmer Copleys: All you need to know about the famous Pontefract farm's Pumpkin Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmer Copleys’ Pumpkin Festival is back for 2024 – so wrap up warm, get into the spooky spirit and get ready to pick some pumpkins.

From September 29 to October 31, the award-winning farm will once again host their famous Pumpkin Festival.

This year, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – all ready to be picked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will feature a variety of entertainment including live shows, tribute acts, vintage rides and daily fancy dress competitions.

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival has begun, and will take place until the end of October.

Guests will also see the return of the tractor ride alongside a dog parade, archery and dozens of photo opportunities.

Furthermore, there will be a variety of food and drink options including special bars and street food alongside the farm’s award-winning farm shop and Moo Cafe.

Entry to the festival is £6 per person, with it being free for children aged three and under.

To find out more, visit: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/pumpkin-festival/