Farmer Copleys: All you need to know about the famous Pontefract farm's Pumpkin Festival 2024
From September 29 to October 31, the award-winning farm will once again host their famous Pumpkin Festival.
This year, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – all ready to be picked.
The festival will feature a variety of entertainment including live shows, tribute acts, vintage rides and daily fancy dress competitions.
Guests will also see the return of the tractor ride alongside a dog parade, archery and dozens of photo opportunities.
Furthermore, there will be a variety of food and drink options including special bars and street food alongside the farm’s award-winning farm shop and Moo Cafe.
Entry to the festival is £6 per person, with it being free for children aged three and under.
To find out more, visit: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/pumpkin-festival/
