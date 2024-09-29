Farmer Copleys: All you need to know about the famous Pontefract farm's Pumpkin Festival 2024

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Farmer Copleys’ Pumpkin Festival is back for 2024 – so wrap up warm, get into the spooky spirit and get ready to pick some pumpkins.

From September 29 to October 31, the award-winning farm will once again host their famous Pumpkin Festival.

This year, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – all ready to be picked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival will feature a variety of entertainment including live shows, tribute acts, vintage rides and daily fancy dress competitions.

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival has begun, and will take place until the end of October.Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival has begun, and will take place until the end of October.
Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival has begun, and will take place until the end of October.

Guests will also see the return of the tractor ride alongside a dog parade, archery and dozens of photo opportunities.

Furthermore, there will be a variety of food and drink options including special bars and street food alongside the farm’s award-winning farm shop and Moo Cafe.

Entry to the festival is £6 per person, with it being free for children aged three and under.

To find out more, visit: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/pumpkin-festival/

Related topics:Pontefract

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.