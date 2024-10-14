Tasha on Strictly: Wakefield's CAPA star scores first 10s of the series in week four

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The CAPA College alumni, and her pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec, performed an upbeat Charleston for week four.

Former Love Island star, and CAPA College alumni, Tasha, performed a Coachella-themed Charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne-Marie and Shania Twain.

It was a special night for Tasha as both her mum and nan were in the audience for the first time.

Following an impressive routine, judges, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and and Anton Du Beke scored the dance a 10 – with Shirley saying "What a way to end the show. Truly professional – I can’t fault it!”

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec scored a series high of 39 in week four.

She continued: “It’s never too early for that 10 from Shirley.”

The pair received a series high score of 39.

Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair a nine, simply said: “A-ma-zing!”

In the results show, after getting through to week five, Aljaž revealed next week’s dance would be a tango to “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and the Machine.