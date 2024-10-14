Tasha on Strictly: Wakefield's CAPA star scores first 10s of the series in week four
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Love Island star, and CAPA College alumni, Tasha, performed a Coachella-themed Charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne-Marie and Shania Twain.
It was a special night for Tasha as both her mum and nan were in the audience for the first time.
Following an impressive routine, judges, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and and Anton Du Beke scored the dance a 10 – with Shirley saying "What a way to end the show. Truly professional – I can’t fault it!”
She continued: “It’s never too early for that 10 from Shirley.”
The pair received a series high score of 39.
Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair a nine, simply said: “A-ma-zing!”
In the results show, after getting through to week five, Aljaž revealed next week’s dance would be a tango to “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and the Machine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.