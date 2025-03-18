Where was Adolescence filmed? Here are the locations used in new Netflix drama

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:46 BST
Adolescence is the new Netflix drama that has everyone talking – and did you know that it was filmed around Pontefract.

The new drama starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty saw each episode be filmed in one continuous shot and tells the story of a family’s trauma when a thirteen-year-old is arrested for murder.

South Kirkby and South Elmsall played a big role in the filming of the drama.

Here are some of the filming locations that were used for Netflix’s Adolescene.

New one-shot crime drama Adolescence, filmed in South Kirkby's Production Park, released on Netflix

The house where the Millers live in the series were filmed close to Production Park on Carr View in South Kirkby.

1. South Kirkby

Production Park in South Kirkby is where a lot of the filming for the series took place. The studio facility is where sets were built for the police station and interview scenes.

2. Production Park

Episode two of the series takes place in a school. Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall was used to film the scenes.

3. Minsthorpe Community College

The car park of Minsthorpe Leisure Centre was seen in the second episode. A drone was used to carry the camera from the school to the nearby location where Stephen Graham's character episode laid a floral tribute.

4. Minsthorpe Leisure Centre

