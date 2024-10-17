Halloween in Wakefield: I went to Farmer Copleys' Pumpkin Festival - and it was spooktacular!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning Pontefract farm’s Pumpkin Festival has become a favourite for many during the spooky season – so I popped along to see what all the fuss was about.

Ever since I visited the farm for the first time in April, I knew I wanted to attend Farmer Copleys’ Pumpkin Festival.

The local attraction, ran by Pontefract power couple, Heather and Rob Copley, has become a firm favourite within Yorkshire, with the farm often hosting a variety of unique events and activities – including the Halloween staple.

From what I’d heard on social media, the Festival was so much more than just an average pumpkin patch.

The Festival features a variety of entertainment and stalls.

So, after the Festival’s dates were revealed earlier this year – I confirmed with my boyfriend, Lewis, and we organised to head to Farmer Copleys for a day full of pumpkins, street food and spooky fun.

We booked to go last Sunday (October 13) as we believed it wiuld be the perfect time – it wasn’t too close to Halloween and more so, we were too eager to wait.

Along with our dog, Bingo, we hopped in the car and drove down.

Upon arrival, hundreds of cars filled the nearby field but there was no traffic as the parking arrangements seemed meticulously planned.

Farmer Copleys' Pumpkin Festival is currently underway.

Despite having to book a time, we booked for 12.30pm, once you were in to the Festival you could stay as long as you want.

We got incredibly lucky with the weather, as despite the cold temperatures, the sun was shining – with not a rain cloud in sight.

Straight away, autumnal aromas filled the air, laughter could be heard and the smiles on everyone’s faces made the atmosphere feel warm and welcoming – even Bingo was running, eager to get inside.

As we showed our tickets and walked through the entrance, we were overwhelmed by how much there truly was.

The Pumpkin Festival at Farmer Copleys is the perfect family day out.

Often, a pumpkin patch is simply that – a muddy field on a rainy day with store-bought pumpkins laid on the ground.

This however, was so much more.

There was an abundance of fairground rides, stalls and, obviously, pumpkins.

As we walked around the Festival there was a variety of street food options.

There were a variety of events taking place throughout the day.

We both bought an incredible steak roll, with onions and thick gravy which made the perfect meal for a cold Autumn day.

We continued to wander, deciding to sit down at a stage, where a “sheep show” was about to begin.

Having no idea what to expect we went in with a closed mind however, when nine different breeds of sheep entered the stage one-by-one we were pleasently surprised.

The show was unlike anything I’d ever seen before, with a dancing sheep even making an appearance.

After a lovely lunch, I saw a s’mores stall – which has always been a weakness of mine.

A warm toasted marshmellow sandwiched between two chocolate digestives is the perfect sweet treat during the colder months.

The pumpkin picking fields were vast, with a variety of photo opportunities throughout.

The stall was situated next to various fire pits where you could toast your own.

Surrounding the pits were families trying to get that perfect marshmellow gooeyness, laughing in delight and excitement for the first bite.

After enjoying the tasy treat, albeit, a bit too quickly, we decided to head to the official pumpkin patch.

Upon entering the Festival, the patch looked huge however, it was when we were stading at the top of the field that I realised I had underestimated how huge it truly was.

Despite there being dozens of people picking pumpkins, the patch still looked almost empty due to its sheer size.

As we began to walk through the patch, we saw visitors filling wheelbarrows with pumpkins in a vast variety of shapes, sizes and colours.

Those without wheelbarrows simply piled them into their arms, clearly intending to grab a couple but ending up with many.

Passing us by was an adorable bee-themed train pulled by a tractor with families enjoying the ride around the vast fields.

Hundreds and hundreds of pumpkins filled the fields, and let me tell you, trying to pick the perfect one is hard when you’re so overwhelmed by the options.

I do have to say, Farmer Copleys being so dog-friendly is brilliant.

Pumpkins are safe for dogs and Bingo loved prancing and running through the fields – as did many other dogs that we came across.

There were various photo spots throughout the fields, which only elevated the patch further.

After a good while exploring the fields, I finally managed to pick my perfect pumpkin.

It was a good medium-sized and a lighter shade of orange.

Almost instantly after, Lew found his.

A vast long pumpkin that towered above the ones around it.

And we couldn’t forget Bingo, we had to get her one so we settled on a smaller green one – which completed our perfect pumpkin family.

After a great day, we finally decided to head home.

We headed to the pumpkin check-out where we paid for the pumpkins.

We couldn’t go to Farmer Copleys without visiting the award-winning farm shop so quickly popped in there where we picked up some incredible barbecue sausages and a pot of delicious chilli-flavoured olives.

Driving home from the Festival, looking back at the incredible day, made me realise how brilliant it is to have a farm like this in Pontefract.

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival really does live up to the hype and I can only advise that you go whilst it’s on.

Take the family, make a day of it and enjoy the street food, watch the shows and pick some glorious pumpkins.

The effort that goes into the Festival by Heather, Rob and their team is incredible and I can only thank them, and all the staff, for a great day out.

We will be back next year!

The Festival is on until October 31, with tickets still available via: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/pumpkin-festival/