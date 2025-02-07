Junction 32 welcomes wildlife wonders for February half term

Families visiting Junction 32 this February half term are in for a wild adventure. The Yorkshire outlet shopping centre is set to bring an exciting wildlife experience to entertain visitors of all ages from Wednesday 19th – Friday 21st February between 10am and 2pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction 32 will be hosting Little Zoo To You, an interactive mobile zoo offering guests the unique chance to encounter some fascinating creatures!

Located next to Marks & Spencer, visitors will be able to meet Mishell the giant snail, Millie the millipede, Prince Charming the tree frog, Charlotte the tarantula, Cruella the scorpion and many more incredible creepy crawlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only can guests explore these amazing creatures up close, but they’ll also discover mind blowing facts about them from expert handlers.

Junction 32

The Woodland Trust, a charity dedicated to protecting and restoring woodlands across the UK, will also join in on the action with a dedicated stall on the 21st and 22nd of February, offering visitors the opportunity to learn all about the animals’ habitats.

Alongside supporting the wildlife fun, visitors can explore some of Junction 32’s newest stores, including Flannels and Dune London, and treat themselves to a delicious drink at 200 Degrees along the way.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re thrilled to bring a touch of education and fun to Junction 32 this February half term with Little Zoo To You. We always try to bring something extra to half term periods to ensure families are treated to an exciting day out while they take advantage of our unbeatable discounts. We look forward to welcoming everyone to what is sure to be an amazing half term.”

Visitors can enjoy over 85 outlet stores offering up to 70% off at Junction 32, alongside a variety of restaurants and cafes to complete their day out.

For more information, visit: junction32.com