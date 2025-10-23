Leeds to host over three weeks of Palestinian film and culture this autumn

The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival (LPFF) is set to bring over three weeks of "urgent and important" cinema to the city this autumn, running from November 12 to December 6.

Now in its 11th edition, the festival will use ten venues across Leeds, from the Hyde Park Picture House to community hubs like Heart in Headingley and the University of Leeds, to showcase the resilience and richness of Palestinian culture.

This year’s programming is seen as more vital than ever, promising a deep dive into stories of resistance and survival through a compelling mix of features, documentaries, and shorts.

The festival’s main highlight is the exclusive Leeds premiere of the powerful new drama 'Palestine 36,' the country's official submission for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. This screening will take place on Thursday, November 20, at the Hyde Park Picture House. The festival officially opens there on November 12 with the film 'Yalla Parkour,' screened in partnership with the Leeds International Film Festival.

A particularly moving component of the 2025 lineup is a special series of new films created by Gazan women. These films are part of the Gaza International Festival for Women’s Cinema, offering a rare and intimate platform for their unique experiences.

Frances Bernstein, festival co-director, highlighted the value of seeing beyond the news. “While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper—the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines," she said. "The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange."

Playwright and screenwriter Sir David Hare underscored the festival’s significance this year. “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival has always been an outstanding event, throwing brilliant light on how Palestinians manage to continue their lives in such unique circumstances. Obviously, in 2025, the festival is more necessary, more urgent and more important than ever.”

Wendy Cook, Head of Cinema, Hyde Park Picture House, said: “‘Cinema’ is too big a world for our little Picture House to hold or know in its entirety, so we are thankful for specialists like our friends at Leeds Palestinian Film Festival who help shine a light on powerful and important stories which could too easily go unseen."

The full programme, featuring titles like The Loud Silence and Legendary Women in a Time of Genocide, is available from the festival website today.