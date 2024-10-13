The Hepworth Wakefield announces return of popular Festive Market at Tileyard North

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
The Hepworth Wakefield has announced the return of their popular Festive Market – which was named one of the UK’s best Christmas markets by the Guardian.

Celebrating its 10th year, and a firmly established destination for seasonal gift shopping, The Hepworth Wakefield’s Festive Market will return for two weekends in late-November and early-December.

The Festive Market will return to Tileyard North on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 as well as Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 - from 10am to 4pm each day.

Each weekend will feature a different line-up of stall holders handpicked from Yorkshire and across the UK.

The Hepworth Wakefield's annual Festive Market will return to the district for the tenth time.

Visitors will find over 80 stalls selling a variety of items and festive gifts including candles, ceramics, food and drink, gifts for children, homeware, prints, textiles and stationery.

The weekends will also feature live seasonal music and street food in The Hepworth Wakefield Garden.

Entry to the Festive Market is £2 but Hepworth members and under 18s can get in for free.

