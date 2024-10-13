The Hepworth Wakefield announces return of popular Festive Market at Tileyard North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hepworth Wakefield has announced the return of their popular Festive Market – which was named one of the UK’s best Christmas markets by the Guardian.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating its 10th year, and a firmly established destination for seasonal gift shopping, The Hepworth Wakefield’s Festive Market will return for two weekends in late-November and early-December.

The Festive Market will return to Tileyard North on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 as well as Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 - from 10am to 4pm each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each weekend will feature a different line-up of stall holders handpicked from Yorkshire and across the UK.

The Hepworth Wakefield's annual Festive Market will return to the district for the tenth time.

Visitors will find over 80 stalls selling a variety of items and festive gifts including candles, ceramics, food and drink, gifts for children, homeware, prints, textiles and stationery.

The weekends will also feature live seasonal music and street food in The Hepworth Wakefield Garden.

Entry to the Festive Market is £2 but Hepworth members and under 18s can get in for free.