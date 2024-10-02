Tileyard North: Wakefield hotspot announces full line-up for special 12 Dates of Christmas programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield’s Tileyard North have unveiled the full programme of events and performances for their upcoming festive series ‘The 12 Dates of Christmas’ – a brand new seasonal programme taking place this December.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series will feature a diverse and ambitious programme of twelve events taking place across the multimedia hub’s venues and spaces.

The hub’s debut Christmas programme fteaures a range of events including pop-stars and stand up comedy to candlelit classical music anfd funk and soul parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the full line-up is four more events including a huge New Year’s Eve party with Ministry of Sound artist and internationally-renowned sax player Ellie Sax.

The final events and performances for Tileyard North's upcoming '12 Dates of Christmas' have been announced.

Joining her at Tileyard, this winter, are ABBA tribute band, Masters of the Scene, on December 20 as well as the debut of Comedy at Christmas! featuring comedians like Angelos Epithemiou (Shooting Stars, The Angelos Epithemiou Show) and Stephen Bailey (Live At The Apollo, 8 Out Of 10 Cats) on December 27.

These events join the previously announced Marvin Humes’ Noughties Baby, Bingo Bango, Craig Charles Funk and Soul House Party , The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra Candlelit Christmas, LIVE! At The Yard: Country Christmas, and Definitely Oasis rounding out a carefully curated programme of events at the Wakefield hotspot.

The final event announced is RETRO’s Big End Of Year Party, the UK’s biggest House Music classics brand which will return to Wakefield with a huge line up on December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second-date for Wakefield’s own Skinny Living has also been added, on December 22, following a vast demand for tickets.

To find out more, or to book tickets for events, visit: https://tileyardnorth.co.uk/events/