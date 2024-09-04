Tileyard North announces more celebrity shows for upcoming 12 Dates of Christmas event series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield’s Tileyard North have announced more events and performances for their inaugural festive series ‘The 12 Dates of Christmas’, a brand new seasonal programme taking place this December.

The diverse and ambitious programme consists of twelve events taking place across the multimedia hub’s venues and spaces, including everything from pop-stars and stand up comedy to candlelit classical music, funk and soul parties.

Sharing another exciting preview of the debut programme, Tileyard North have unveiled four more of the series’ headline performers today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading this announcement is broadcasting legend Craig Charles who will be bringing his famous Funk and Soul House Party to the Wakefield hotspot on December 14.

Broadcasting legend Craig Charles will be bring his famous Funk and Soul House Party to Wakefield as paert of Tileyard North's 12 Dates of Christmas.

Also announced today is LIVE! at the Yard - Country Christmas, which sees award-winning UK Country and Americana artists Jade Helliwell, Kezia Gill and Oscar Corney introducing West Yorkshire to the frontier festivities of the Wild West on Saturday, December 7.

Furthermore, hot on the heels of the unlikely reformation of the Manchester legends, December 13 will see Tileyard North host to one of the world’s leading Oasis tribute acts, Definitely Oasis.

Closing out Tileyard North’s latest announcement is a special, candlelit Christmas concert courtesy of an ensemble from The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra who, on December 19, will be performing a collection of festive compositions old and new in TYN’s purpose-built and acoustically-treated 800-capacity venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With these four acts joining the previously announced Marvin Humes’ Noughties Baby, Bingo Bango and Skinny Living, Tileyard North has five more events still to be revealed.

Television presenter and DJ Marvin Humes, will host a noughties themed night at Tileyard North this December.

Daniel Mottram, chief operating officer of Tileyard North, said: “The response to our inaugural 12 Dates of Christmas series has been incredible with over a thousand tickets already sold for the first three events.

"We have big plans for the venue at Tileyard North and these Christmas shows are a huge part of showing that ambition to Wakefield.

"To have the iconic Craig Charles coming to blow the roof off the place in the same series as the beautiful Candlelight Christmas courtesy of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra just proves to us the versatility of the space and the possibilities to create one of the regions most diverse event offerings”

To find out more, or to sign up for tickets, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/g/tileyard-north/#events