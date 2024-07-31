Tileyard North: Wakefield hotspot unveils new 12 Dates of Christmas event series featuring huge JLS star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield’s Tileyard North have announced their inaugural festive event series ‘The 12 Dates of Christmas’ - a brand new seasonal programme taking place this December.

The diverse and ambitious programme consists of twelve events taking place across the multimedia hub’s venues and spaces, including everything from pop-stars and stand up comedy to candlelit classical music, funk and soul parties.

Sharing an early preview of the exciting debut programme, Tileyard North have unveiled three of the event's headline performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading this announcement is popstar, television presenter and DJ Marvin Humes who will kick off the event series on December 6.

Television presenter and DJ Marvin Humes, will host a noughties themed night at Tileyard North this December.

The star, known for being part of award-winning boyband JLS, will host his ‘Noughties Baby’ show, which will feature huge sing-along hits of the decade and more.

Another event announced by the creative hotspot is the eclectic Bingo Bango.

This must-visit experience, on December 12, will blend together the timeless pastime with room-shaking party anthems; an interactive, irreverent game show from the golden age of TV and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, capping off Tileyard North’s first announcement, is a special live performance from Wakefield’s very own Skinny Living.

Tileyard North have announced a brand new festive event series taking place throughout December.

On December 21, the beloved indie-soul power trio will be playing one their biggest hometown shows to date within Tileyard North’s 800-capacity venue to celebrate the release of their long-awaited debut album, ‘Day by Day’.

Daniel Mottram - COO, Tileyard North said: “We are incredibly excited to share our vision for these events with Wakefield today. We have huge plans to make our event offering at Tileyard North one of the best in the region and create a year-round programme of events that Wakefield can truly be proud of.

"Kicking things off with our 12 Dates of Christmas feels like the perfect start, so whether this is your first time coming to Tileyard, or you’ve been here for our brilliant hospitality venues, events, studio facilities or offices already, we really can’t wait to show what we’ve been working on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With nine more events still to be announced, the team at Tileyard is ensuring that each event is accessible as possible, capping the most expensive show at £25 and managing event timings around public transport.