Tileyard North: Wakefield hotspot unveils new 12 Dates of Christmas event series featuring huge JLS star
and live on Freeview channel 276
The diverse and ambitious programme consists of twelve events taking place across the multimedia hub’s venues and spaces, including everything from pop-stars and stand up comedy to candlelit classical music, funk and soul parties.
Sharing an early preview of the exciting debut programme, Tileyard North have unveiled three of the event's headline performers.
Leading this announcement is popstar, television presenter and DJ Marvin Humes who will kick off the event series on December 6.
The star, known for being part of award-winning boyband JLS, will host his ‘Noughties Baby’ show, which will feature huge sing-along hits of the decade and more.
Another event announced by the creative hotspot is the eclectic Bingo Bango.
This must-visit experience, on December 12, will blend together the timeless pastime with room-shaking party anthems; an interactive, irreverent game show from the golden age of TV and much more.
Finally, capping off Tileyard North’s first announcement, is a special live performance from Wakefield’s very own Skinny Living.
On December 21, the beloved indie-soul power trio will be playing one their biggest hometown shows to date within Tileyard North’s 800-capacity venue to celebrate the release of their long-awaited debut album, ‘Day by Day’.
Daniel Mottram - COO, Tileyard North said: “We are incredibly excited to share our vision for these events with Wakefield today. We have huge plans to make our event offering at Tileyard North one of the best in the region and create a year-round programme of events that Wakefield can truly be proud of.
"Kicking things off with our 12 Dates of Christmas feels like the perfect start, so whether this is your first time coming to Tileyard, or you’ve been here for our brilliant hospitality venues, events, studio facilities or offices already, we really can’t wait to show what we’ve been working on.”
With nine more events still to be announced, the team at Tileyard is ensuring that each event is accessible as possible, capping the most expensive show at £25 and managing event timings around public transport.
To find out more, or to sign up for the ticket pre-sale, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/g/tileyard-north/#events
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.