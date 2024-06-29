Tileyard North: Wakefield hotspot wins prestigious award at Prolific North Creative Awards
The awards ceremony, which took place June 27 at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, highlights the organisations, teams and individuals putting the North of England and Scotland on the map in the creative sectors.
Tileyard North, which opened last year in Wakefield, took home the Inspired Space Award for their transformation of a historic mill complex into a dynamic 135,000 sqft hub for numerous creative industries.
The hotspot is currently home to various businesses including creative offices and flexible workspaces at 2-Work, to state-of-the-art studios and other amenities.
The space has also become the home of many popular events such as Peddler Market and The Hepworth’s Festive Market.
Celebrating the award, Founders of Tileyard North, Paul Kempe and Nick Keynes, shared: “We are delighted and honoured to have won this award which is a testament to the hard work that the whole team has put into this complex regeneration project that started over six years ago.
"We have had tremendous support from Wakefield Council, WYCA and central government to transform derelict buildings into the most exciting creative hub in the North. During the last 12 months, we have started building an amazing community and would love for other creatives in the North to visit us on-site and see the amazing world-class facilities we have to offer, with a view to joining our creative community.
"This award is not just for Tileyard North, but for everyone who has been a part of our journey so far - here’s to many more milestones together!
