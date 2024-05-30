Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to The Hepworth Wakefield will have the opportunity to see the impact art has on their brainwaves this weekend, when new technology visits the museum as part of a UK national tour.

The new technology, which shows brainwaves in real time and in 3-D, is being brought to West Yorkshire by Art Fund - the national charity for art - as part of a UK-wide tour.

Visitors will be able to test the technology out for themselves in A Living Collection at The Hepworth Wakefield between 10am to 1pm on Friday, May 31 and 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 1.

By illustrating the impact of art on our brains and emotions, Art Fund hopes to encourage visiting museums and galleries with a National Art Pass, which allows people to enjoy free entry to hundreds of museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK.

The project highlights how people’s brains are stimulated when they experience art in museums and galleries, and aims to help answer the question of the fundamental value of art and the impact it has on us.

Aside from Wakefield, the brainwaves experience has so far visited museums and galleries in Bath and Guildford, and will also be visiting Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Warwickshire throughout the summer.

Art Fund Director, Jenny Waldman, said: “Audiences love seeing the visualisation of their brainwaves when they look at different paintings and objects in museums, so we are thrilled to take this technology on tour.

"We hope that by bringing the experience to West Yorkshire, we can inspire more people to visit the amazing museums and galleries we have on our doorsteps, such as The Hepworth Wakefield.”

Visitors will be able to see their own brainwaves at The Hepworth Wakefield as part of the exhibit.

Olivia Colling, Deputy Director at The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “It is a real pleasure to be able to host this technology here at The Hepworth Wakefield amongst sculptures by Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore made during the height of their careers in the 1960s.

“It will be fascinating to physically see the impact that experiencing the broad range of art works on display can have on us all. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to test out this exciting technology, and to show how a visit to your local art gallery or museum can positively impact your mindset and wellbeing.”