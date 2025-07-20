Dreamcoat Stars: Musical extravaganza concert to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this year
The tour embarks on its sixth national tour in September, visiting the Theatre Royal on Tuesday, September 30.
Audiences can celebrates the life and work of legendary musical theatre composers in this impressive mega-mix production.
Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show will feature strong vocal performances in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics songs from including ‘Chicago’, ‘Wicked’ and ‘Les Misérables’.
Producer, Matt Brinkler said: “This musical theatre concert is the perfect way to make larger musicals accessible and affordable for so many that need an introduction to theatre.
"It is my hope that we can inspire new audiences towards the West End and large-scale touring venues and at the same time, we have an opportunity to introduce some new musicals to audiences that are already fans of the genre”.
Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/dreamcoat-stars-2025
