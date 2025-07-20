Dreamcoat Stars: Musical extravaganza concert to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this year

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Dreamcoat Stars, the musical extravaganza concert, will visit Wakefield on its sixth UK tour this autumn.

The tour embarks on its sixth national tour in September, visiting the Theatre Royal on Tuesday, September 30.

Audiences can celebrates the life and work of legendary musical theatre composers in this impressive mega-mix production.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show will feature strong vocal performances in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics songs from including ‘Chicago’, ‘Wicked’ and ‘Les Misérables’.

Dreamcoat Stars will visit the Theatre Royal in September.placeholder image
Dreamcoat Stars will visit the Theatre Royal in September.

Producer, Matt Brinkler said: “This musical theatre concert is the perfect way to make larger musicals accessible and affordable for so many that need an introduction to theatre.

"It is my hope that we can inspire new audiences towards the West End and large-scale touring venues and at the same time, we have an opportunity to introduce some new musicals to audiences that are already fans of the genre”.

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/dreamcoat-stars-2025

Related topics:WakefieldTheatre RoyalWest EndTicketsChicago

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice