Michael McIntyre to play benefit show in Halifax for fund set-up in honour of student who died from rare cancer

Comedy legend Michael McIntyre will be performing at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Wednesday, May 7 in aid of The Matthew22 Fund.

The fund was set-up after the death of Matthew Hollingworth from bone cancer in February 2022.

Matthew, who moved to Allerton Bywater when he was seven, attended Brigshaw High School in Castleford.

He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left shoulder in November 2019 when he was in his second year at univeristy.

He moved back to Allerton Bywater to receive treatment at St James' Hospital. Scans showed Matthew's left arm and shoulder had been damaged to such an extent by the cancer they could not be saved, and the cancer had also spread to his lungs.

He had his left arm and most of his shoulder amputated in April 2020.

This was followed by surgery to remove the tumours on his lungs, which resulted in Matthew being temporarily cleared of cancer.

He went back to university to continue living his life, but a scan in September 2021 showed tumours had returned to his lung. He started treatment quickly in October 2021, however, Mathew picked up an infection that hindered the treatment.

After battling the tumours, Matthew sadly died.

Since then, the fund in his name has raised more than £75,000 for The Bone Cancer Research Trust, Childhood Eye Cancer Trust, Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and The Give A Duck Foundation, as well as supporting a local brass band, Garforth Brass, Brigshaw High School DofE, Unibrass and other local groups close to Matthew’s heart.

Tickets for the show are on sale on the Victoria Theatre website.