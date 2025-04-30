Theatre Royal: Popular comedian cancels upcoming Wakefield show after revealing cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular comedian has made the “difficult decision” to cancel all upcoming shows after being diagnosed with cancer.

Milton Jones was due to bring his new UK tour ‘Ha! Milton’ to Wakefield’s Theatre Royal on July 1.

However, the comedian has been forced to cancel all upcoming tour dates, including his show in Wakefield, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Posting to social media, Milton confirmed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would need surgery to treat it.

Milton Jones has cancelled his upcoming Wakefield show.

He said: “"I’m so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing 'Ha! Milton' live tour.

"This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I’ll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover.

"Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time.

"This decision has not been taken lightly.”

The Theatre Royal’s box office will be in touch with all bookers via email/phone in due course.