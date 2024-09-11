Aldi reveals it wants to build a new store in Wakefield - here's where
The supermarket giant plans to invest in store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the UK.
It currently has more than 1,000 stores, including Batley Road, Asdale Road and at Snow Hill Retail Park in Wakefield, but says it is committed to finding more sites and has listed Ossett as a place of interest.
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – marking a record £800m investment programme during 2024.
It says it is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.
The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families.
“With more than 1,000 stores across the country, our footprint is definitely growing, but we know there are still a number of towns that either don’t have an Aldi or have shown demand for more stores.”
Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].
For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].
