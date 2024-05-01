Bedmaker Harrison Spinks partners with designer and BBC Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick has visited the 300-acre Harrison Spinks farm in Yorkshire where it grows its own natural fillings, and the nearby factory where award-winning recyclable spring systems and FR chemical-free mattress fabrics are made in-house.

Fifth-generation family-owned business Harrison Spinks is one of the UK’s largest growers of hemp and the only bedmaker in the UK to weave its own mattress ticking and upholstery fabrics, which, due to their high wool content are naturally fire-retardant.

It also currently grows flax, which is a more sustainable alternative to cotton.

Harrison Spinks sells its products at the SASO Bed Superstore in Castleford.

Patrick said: “Harrison Spinks and I share many core values, from working with natural, quality, British materials to championing sustainability and innovation, making it a perfect fit.

“I’m so pleased to be working with this 180-year-old British company, as not only are the beds amazing, but its dedication to doing things the right way for customers, staff, and the planet, is a fantastic example to other businesses.

“Harrison Spinks is an industry leader, and I am particularly impressed with their in-house weaving and artisan bedmaking, keeping traditional manufacturing techniques alive.

“Their approach to sustainable innovation and using homegrown materials and fabrics is inspiring, as is their unique approach to luxury bedmaking.”

Nick Booth, Managing Director at Harrison Spinks, said: “Patrick shares our passion for celebrating the very best of great British craftmanship and creating exceptional quality products made with locally sourced, natural materials, handcrafted here in the UK using traditional techniques.

“He is a true champion of British manufacturing and British textiles – something close to our heart – and will be helping us to spread the word on how we’re cut from a different cloth. Our shared ethos is a key driving force behind this partnership.

