Brand new Starbucks to open on popular Pontefract road next week
The coffee giant will officially open its new branch, in the Barnsdale Bar services on the A1, next Tuesday, April 8 at 6am – creating 15 jobs in the process.
To celebrate the opening, the company will be giving a free reusable colour-changing cup to the first 100 customers.
A spokesperson for Starbucks said: ““We’re looking forward to opening on Tuesday, April 8 and bringing the Starbucks experience to more people in the area and those passing through on their travels.
"We’re thrilled to be able to create 15 new jobs and we’ll be offering the first 100 customers a free colour-changing cup to celebrate the opening.”
The new branch will also have a drive-thru and be open seven days a week.
