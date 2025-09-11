A bedroom furniture store in Pontefract – The Bed Shop Superstore – will celebrate 50 years of business in September.

Business: Pontefract bedroom furniture store The Bed Shop Superstore celebrates 50 years in business
The store, located at South Baileygate Retail Park, is one of several branches across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire which were opened after the business was launched by Alan Franks in Scunthorpe in 1975.
To celebrate the anniversary, a discount of up to 50 per cent will be applied to items, and customers who have purchased an item will have the chance to ‘spin the wheel.’
Possible prizes include extra money off, pillows, duvets, or Champagne.
The celebratory sale will run from September 25 to October 5.
Micky Blackburn, the store manager, has worked for the company for nearly two decades.
On the business turning 50 years old, Micky said: “I think it’s amazing to be fair, because in the 20 years I have been here I have seen that many bed shops come and go.”
He put the company’s longevity down to its good reputation and collective knowledge between staff, as well as the services it offers, which include delivering locally for free, a disposal service, zero per cent finance, a price promise, and a wardrobe assembly service.
Area Manager Rob Sands-De Freitas joined the company in 2007.
He said, at the time, there was a rise in online shopping, but that he has seen an increasing number of customers return to in-store shopping over the last 10 years.
Rob said customers buying large items such as beds want to see them and try them out in person.
He said: “A picture can always look good online, but it’s never a true representation.”
Rob added that the Pontefract store is all on a single floor, making it convenient to visit.
The Pontefract store was originally located on Cornmarket, and was relocated to South Baileygate in 2016.
It sells items including divan beds, electric beds, mattresses, bedsteads, sofas and chairs, as well as other furniture, and offers its customers free parking.
The store also sponsors the Castleford Tigers rugby club.
Other branches within The Bed Shop Group are located in Bedale, Keighley, and Scunthorpe.