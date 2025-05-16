A Wakefield district MP has called on one of his constituency’s biggest employers to rethink a decision to close a warehouse.

The lease on Superdrug’s redistribution centre on Stadium Way may not be renewed and around 400 jobs could be under threat.

Superdrug said the “review” was taking place to “enable wider product accessibility and faster delivery service for our customers, which means optimising the future efficiency of our estate to support the expansion plans we have as a business”.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett said the company should stand by its workers and rethink its decision.

Jon Tricket at the Superdrug warehouse in South Elmsall

Unite the Union has accused Superdrug of threatening staff who did not accept the redundancy terms proposed by the company and said industrial action could be forthcoming.

Mr Trickett said: “Some of these dedicated staff have worked at the site for over 20 years.

"Their contribution is vital not only to Superdrug but to the wider public, as this warehouse plays a key role in distributing essential products, including vital medications.

"Superdrug’s justification for the closure is that it is part of a plan to ‘evolve’ their supply chain, with the aim of improving efficiency and expanding customer access.

"But these corporate platitudes mask the devastating impact this decision will have on real people, real families, and an entire community.

"I do not agree with Superdrug’s rationale. Behind the management-speak is a straightforward reality – over 400 people could lose their livelihoods.

"I have been in close contact with Unite the Union, offering full support to the workers affected.

"I urge Superdrug to reconsider their proposals and think about the loyal service of their workers in South Elmsall before discarding them.

“The Superdrug workers at South Elmsall must not be discarded like many workers in our area have been since the closure of the mines.

"I call on Superdrug to step up and make a commitment to our area, just like the workers in our area have made a commitment to Superdrug for 34 years.”

Unite said staff had been threatened with losing severance packages if they disagreed with the company’s redundancy offer.

The union said Superdrug supply chain director Chris Warn sent a letter to staff stating that any workers “who voted against accepting the company's enhanced redundancy pay offer will receive a payment in line with the statutory”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Superdrug’s bully boy tactics are disgraceful. These workers have dedicated years of service to the company.

"But instead of putting forward a fair offer, the company is trying to make them redundant on the cheap with threats and attempts at union busting.

“All Superdrug is doing is dragging its reputation through the mud. Attempts at intimidation won’t work, they will just make this dispute worse.

Unite regional officer Phil Boyes said Superdrug’s workforce was angry and "industrial action causing severe disruption to Superdrug’s operations is increasingly likely”.

A Superdrug spokesperson said: “We believe that the information that Unite has released does not align with our ongoing discussions with them, which include us making redundancy payments, at a total amount, over 50 per cent above statutory levels.

"We are committed to continue working closely with them to ensure discussions and consultations are handled with careful consideration with the aim of reaching the right solution for every individual affected.”