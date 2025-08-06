Candy Galore: New American-inspired sweet shop opens in Wakefield's Trinity Walk

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
A new, American-inspired sweet shop has opened in Trinity Walk.

Candy Galore opened in the Wakefield shopping centre last Friday (August 1).

The shop, which is inspired by American candy stores, sells a variety of chocolate, sweets and drinks – with a large pick ‘n’ mix sitting in the middle.

James White, centre manager of Trinity Walk, said: “This has proved to be really popular since the doors first opened on Friday morning and again adds to the wider mix of retailers here, offering something different.

Candy Galore opened in Trinity Walk last week.

"Judging by the reaction so far, it’s a great addition and full of choice for those wanting to enjoy a little treat from the USA and beyond.”

The new sweet shop is one of many new units that have opened in Trinity Walk recently.

Popular bubble tea chain, Utea, and independent salon, M1 Nails & Beauty both opened up earlier this year.

Entertainment complex, Tenpin, is also set to open a brand-new entertainment and leisure centre later this year.

