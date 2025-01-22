Castleford business networking group celebrate award winning success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Growth Community Castleford networking group is celebrating a remarkable achievement after winning some prestigious awards, recognising its exceptional impact on local businesses and the community. Known for fostering connections, collaboration and growth, the group has become a cornerstone for entrepreneurs and professionals in the Castleford area.

The group initially launched in March 2024 on the back of other successful groups in South and East Yorkshire, with Slimming World consultant, Rachel taking the reins as group leader.

The Growth Community was initially set up by business connector Nicky Thomas with the aim of putting ‘community’ back into business networking. Their friendly, purposeful networking meetings are designed to get people working together with a great balance of fun and productivity. They are designed to enable plenty of positive conversations both inside and outside of the meeting.

The Castleford group is the first one of its kind in West Yorkshire, held at the Castleford Tigers ground. From its launch, it has been a huge success with a core group of members. They meet fortnightly and visitors are always welcome. The group has developed strong bonds with Castleford Tigers themselves – who are the heart and soul of Castleford.

Members of the Castleford Growth Community group with their awards.

The group were delighted to discover they had been nominated in a several different categories at the annual Growth Community Awards, held in Doncaster on January 16, a chance for the whole community to get together, widening their contacts.

With two members winning individual awards, a number of highly commended awards were also received, including Castleford Tigers themselves for venue of the year.

Rachel says “ What we have built and grown this past year, has been phenomenal. A group of like-minded individuals, coming together and sharing the same set of core values is fantastic to see. Watching people come together with the sole aim of helping each other, whether in business or personally, is what the group is all about. I am very proud of everything we have achieved and these awards just topped off a fantastic first year”

Andy Luff, Business Development Executive at Castleford Tigers, shared, “Collaborating with local businesses and the community is fundamental to the mission of Castleford Tigers. By inviting The Growth Community into our club, we have created a valuable opportunity for local businesses to gain insight into our vision and values. In turn, this partnership empowers us to support those businesses and individuals in meaningful ways. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Rachel and The Growth Community, and we are excited about expanding our collaboration in 2025.”

Andy Luff and Rachel Brocklehurst with Highly Commended awards for Best Venue of the Year, and Most Transformed Member.

What a brilliant year for the business community.

Do you run a business around Castleford? Are you looking to expand your network? Then why not come along to one of our meetings.

If you are you interested to find out more about The Growth Community or book onto a meeting, please visit www.thegrowthcommunity.co.uk/locations