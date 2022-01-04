Homemart, which sells food and household goods, opened on Kirkgate in November in a unit previously run by clothes retailer Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

But their application to sell booze was knocked back after several neighbouring shops and businesses complained, all of them claiming it would give nuisance drunks in the area more access to alcohol.

Homemart's bosses insisted they would "not contribute" to Kirkgate's well documented problems with anti-social behaviour and argued their stock was no different to that of a small Tesco or Sainsbury's.

But a council committee concluded that granting a licence could cause "further public nuisance".

Council policy dictates that any new city centre businesses wanting to sell beer and wine must demonstrate they can improve the area.

Homemart has now submitted a second application, asking for permission to sell alcohol between 9am and 10pm every day of the week.

Members of the public can submit comments on the application to the council, before a deadline of January 10.