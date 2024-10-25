Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former fish and chip shop in Wakefield could become a curry house.

A planning application has been submitted to convert a property at 15 Lancefield House on Potovens Lane in Outwood.

But concerns have been raised over whether there would be enough car parking space for staff and customers.

A design and access statement provided by the applicant said: “We feel the proposals have no detrimental effect to the property, streetscene and the surroundings and hope the council can support the application.”

Lancefield House, Potovens Lane. Picture by Google

It said there were several examples of similar businesses operating with similar opening times in the area.

But Wakefield Council’s highways office asked for further information on parking.

A response to the application said: “The site as currently proposed does not provide adequate parking facilities for the intended customers and staff.

"Parking would be dispersed onto the neighbouring streets.

“There is a car park to the rear of the unit, clarification is needed on whether this can be utilised to some level.”