This city's pint prices have soared - but it's still the cheapest place for a night out in the UK

The cost of a pint of beer in the UK has long been a barometer for tracking inflation and the rising cost of living.

But with prices climbing in most cities, it’s no surprise that enjoying a night out has become significantly more expensive in recent years.

Now, a new study comparing pint prices in 2022 and 2024 across the UK has revealed some interesting findings, identifying the cities with the steepest hikes and the regions still offering affordable options.

The data shows that Bradford has seen the largest increase in pint prices over the past two years, but remarkably, it remains one of the most budget-friendly cities for a night out.

Other towns and cities, such as Wolverhampton and Telford, have also seen significant increases in pint prices, though they still rank among the more affordable places to socialise.

Bradford - the steepest rise in pint prices

Bradford, a city historically known for its affordable living, now holds the title of the biggest increase in the price of a pint. In 2024, the average pint costs £4.35 - a staggering 45% increase from its 2022 price.

While this jump in cost is significant, Bradford still ranks as the most affordable city for a night out overall, offering some relief to those feeling the pinch of rising prices.

The total cost of a night out in the city remains at just £94, which is £52 below the national average for 2024.

Despite the rapid rise in pint prices, Bradford’s affordability in other areas - such as transport, food, and entertainment - ensures it remains a great option for a budget-friendly evening.

Wolverhampton is another city that has experienced a significant increase in pint prices over the past two years. In 2022, the average pint in Wolverhampton cost £3.40, but by 2024, that figure had risen by £1.10, representing a 32.4% increase.

Despite this, the city still ranks among the more affordable places for a night out. The overall cost for an evening out in Wolverhampton sits at £113, just 2.9% higher than the £110 cost two years ago.

Telford has also seen a notable rise in pint prices, with the cost of a beer increasing by nearly 30% over the last two years. However, in Telford, the rising cost of a night out extends beyond drinks.

The overall cost of enjoying an evening in the town has surged by 35.8% since 2022. What cost £94 in 2022 now costs an average of £127 in 2024, making it one of the cities where a night out has become significantly more expensive.

Beyond pint prices, the costs of food, transport and entertainment have all contributed to the rising expense of a night out, making it harder to enjoy a casual evening without stretching the budget.

The most and least expensive cities for a night out

Rank City Average Cost of a Pint 2022 Average Cost of a Pint 2024 Percent Change 1 Bradford £3.00 £4.35 45.0% 2 Wolverhampton £3.40 £4.50 32.4% 3 Telford £3.20 £4.15 29.7% 4 Peterborough £3.50 £4.50 28.6% 5 Plymouth £3.50 £4.50 28.6% 6 Bristol £4.00 £5.00 25.0% 7 Kingston upon Hull £3.00 £3.75 25.0% 8 Leeds £3.75 £4.65 24.0% 9 Brighton £5.00 £6.00 20.0% 10 Derby £3.50 £4.17 19.1%

While Bradford, Wolverhampton and Telford have all seen pint prices soar, the overall cost of a night out varies greatly across the UK.

According to the study, London unsurprisingly takes the top spot as the most expensive city for a night out, with a total cost of £351.

The capital has long been notorious for its high costs, and a night out is no exception. From sky-high pint prices to expensive transport and food options, London offers little respite for those trying to save money.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bradford emerges as the most affordable city for a night out, costing just £94.

What do you think about the rising cost of a pint and its impact on your nights out? Have you noticed similar price hikes in your city, or found any hidden gems where costs remain low? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments section.