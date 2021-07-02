Castleford Argos to close as customers directed to shop at new Wakefield branch

The retailer has confirmed that its Carlton Lanes store is one of 420 branches set to close as it opens more Argos collection points in Sainsbury's stores.

A nearby branch at Colton, Leeds will also close as part of the revamp.

All affected staff will be offered the chance to redeploy to other roles within Sainsbury's.

Castleford's Argos store is set to close later this year, it has been confirmed. Photo: Google Maps

Customers will be encouraged to visit a new collection point in Wakefield city centre.

A spokesperson for the brand said: "Last year we shared plans to open 150 more Argos stores in Sainsbury’s and add 150-200 more Argos collection points in supermarkets and convenience stores by March 2024.

"As a result of this, we will no longer need as many Argos standalone stores and so we have said that we will close around 420 branches.

"This includes the Leeds Colton and Castleford Argos stores. We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles within Sainsbury's.

"As previously shared, later this year a brand new Argos store will open inside Sainsbury’s Wakefield Marsh.

"By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products while picking up their groceries."