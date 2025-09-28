Farmer Copleys’ Tulip Festival crowned Rural/Farm Event of the Year at awards

Farmer Copleys has said it ‘means the world’ to be awarded Rural or Farming Event of the Year for its Tulip Festival.

Each year, the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards recognises outstanding contributions across agriculture, rural businesses and countryside events throughout Yorkshire.

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate remarkable innovation, community focus, and excellence in rural enterprise.

The Tulip Festival spanned over eight acres and featured more than half a million bulbs planted across the site. As one of the finalists in the Rural/Farming Event category, the festival stood alongside respected events such as Big Farming Sunday and Blooming Sheep.

Its win underscores the event’s continued growth and significance in drawing visitors to rural Yorkshire.“Winning this award means the world to us,” said

Heather Copley, co-owner of Farmer Copleys, said: “ “We started the Tulip Festival to bring people into the countryside, to show the beauty of nature and give families a memorable experience as well as a slice of Holland right here in Yorkshire.

"To be recognised in this way by our peers is an incredible honour and a testament to the hard work of our whole team, especially our Farm Manager Jack Walker”

The 2026 event is expected to showcase over a million tulip bulbs and tickets for the 2026 Tulip Festival will go on sale early in the new year, with dates and full event details to be announced soon.

*Tickets for Farmer Copleys popular Pumpkin Festival, which is open now until 31st October, are now on sale here.