A former Barclays bank branch in Hemsworth is to be converted into a gym and physiotherapy centre.

Plans have been approved by Wakefield Council to turn the property into the town’s “premier fitness destination.”

Barclays shut the Hemsworth branch in September 2023 in a round of nationwide closures.

Christopher Storer, the building’s new owner, applied to refurbish the property on Bank Street to make way for the new business.

The former Barclays bank branch in Hemsworth is to be converted into a gym and physiotherapy centre. Image: Google

The site also includes a vacant former furniture shop and an empty flat above the old bank.

Proposals include providing mixed martial arts training as well as group and individual fitness classes for customers.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposed gymnasium conversion works is considered sustainable in that it will provide a high quality, much needed, alternative business usage suitably blending in with and adding to the general character of the immediate area.”

The scheme includes using the existing access to the site from Barnsley Road and parking spaces already in place.

The document said: “Our purpose is to foster a supportive and motivating environment where individuals of all fitness levels can be inspired to achieve their own personal health and fitness goals.

This can be achieved through offering a wide range of fitness and wellbeing services.”

It also says the proposal would benefit the area by bringing an empty building back into use.

It adds: “Consideration has been given to creating a safe and sustainable business as empty buildings that stand for long periods of time do attract vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

A statement on the Barclays’ website at the time of the branch closure read: “Our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of what we offer our customers.

“Yet with customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight.

“There will be times when this means that we will make the difficult decision to close a branch.”

Proposed gym opening hours are 5am to 10pm, Monday to Friday and 6am to 6pm at weekend.

The proposed physiotherapy centre is expected to be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

The application received 31 letters of support from residents and local councillors.

Those in favour said the new business would benefit the community by promoting health and well-being

They also welcomed the vacant site being developed and bringing job opportunities to the area.

The council received no objections to the scheme.