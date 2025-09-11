‘Good Growth’ for West Yorkshire as nearly 250 jobs created by business support programme

A business support programme that helps to unlock the potential of expanding companies in West Yorkshire has created nearly 250 jobs, with another 150 on the way.

The Good Growth Programme, which is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice and funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, made the announcement during a recent event designed to shape future SME assistance in Leeds.

Over £1.8m of funding has been given out to date, helping firms turning over £100,000 to grow by giving them access to five themed masterclasses covering marketing, people and skills, scaling operations, net zero and embracing digitisation.

All businesses also receive a GROWTHmapper® diagnostic that uncovers strengths and weaknesses, before benefitting from one-to-one specialist coaching to overcome challenges and make the most of new opportunities.

More than 70 policy makers and SMEs attended the event held at NatWest’s Accelerator Hub. Delegates heard how West Yorkshire needs longer-standing business programmes that deliver a mix of grants, access to external coaches and specialist assistance with sustainability.

“The WYCA’s Good Growth Programme has been highly effective in assisting SMEs across the region and, arguably, could be the blueprint for what highly successful business support looks like,” explained David Wright, Programme Manager.

“Our success stems from the bespoke nature of the help offered, particularly the in-depth business diagnostics conducted by experienced local client managers to identify growth opportunities. Combined with expert coaching, this tailored approach has enabled fully engaged SMEs to implement meaningful changes and accelerate their growth.”

He continued: “There have been additional spin-off impacts for West Yorkshire too, with 254 technologies developed - these will make our firms more competitive and should provide short, medium and long-term expansion opportunities. A 96% client satisfaction rating speaks volumes for how business owners found the support.”

Delegates at the event heard how the region’s economic strategy is focusing on fostering inclusive, sustainable growth by addressing key barriers like investment, skills and connectivity - as supported by the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Business Adviser, Mandy Ridyard.

The main opportunity for West Yorkshire is to continue investing in tailored SME business support by providing better access to finance and financial literacy and giving entrepreneurs the chance to learn from peers through masterclasses.

David continued: “I think it’s important to showcase how funds have been utilised and the economic and human difference it has made on the ground. This recent event delivered that in abundance and was a fantastic way to connect business owners with policy makers and economic development officers in the hope that long-term, sustainable business support will continue to be central to their funding plans.”

Naturaw is one of the companies who has benefitted from the West Yorkshire Good Growth programme, receiving support in upskilling its 40-strong workforce and in developing marketing strategies that help it acquire new clients.

The King’s Award-winning company recently moved into a 30,000 sq ft production facility, which sustainably produces up to 20 different raw dog food products for pets.

Founder Jess Warneken commented: “We’re doubling in size every two years and recruitment/skills continue to be one of our biggest challenges.

“That’s where the Good Growth Programme has played such a key role, helping us identify the right people to upskill within the business and look at how we take new team members on.”

She concluded: “We’ve also been boosted by the expertise of a local coach, who has worked with us on new marketing plans and website development. I can’t recommend the advice enough – when you are dealing with so many everyday challenges, the opportunity to get specialist assistance from someone who can step back and see the business holistically, is fantastic.”

For further information, please visit www.wygoodgrowth.co.uk or follow Oxford Innovation across its social channels.