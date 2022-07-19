HMV's new store opening this week at Trinity Walk

The new 4,800 sq ft shop will offer more than 16,000 different products and will be perfect for fans of pop culture to who want to browse and discover new items.

Vinyl fans will be able to browse 4,300 different vinyl albums, while the store will also stock 3,500 different CDs, 4,450 films and TV shows on DVD and 4K HD Blu Ray, as well as over 2,600 pop culture products across franchises such as Stranger Things, Star Wars, Marvel and DC, with over 280 different T-shirt designs.

The first 25 customers to make a purchase will receive a free pop culture swag bag, but all will be able to take advantage of amazing in-store offers across music, film and the hmv annual summer technology sale running throughout August.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 4,800 sq ft shop will offer more than 16,000 different products and will be perfect for fans of pop culture to who want to browse and discover new items.

Shoppers can also use the “hmv delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door.

Shelley Hanslip, Store Manager, said: “We’re excited to open our new shop in Trinity Walk, creating nine new jobs in the local area and offering even more of the best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome our customers with fantastic offers.”

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager of Trinity Walk, said: “This is another major new signing for Trinity Walk and will further add to the growing mix of stores here.

"That means more people have more choices of things to buy and experience here – helping to drive up footfall and repeat visits. We’ve already seen a lot of love for hmv since we announced they were joining and we’re sure they will be a popular addition to Trinity Walk and Wakefield city centre as a whole.”