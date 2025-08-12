Hungry Wakefield diners queue for SOLD OUT Estabulo's free steak lunch giveaway

Crowds flocked to Estábulo Wakefield today as the Brazilian rodizio, bar and grill restaurant served up 100 free flat iron steaks in celebration of its soon-to-launch £9.99 lunch menu – and sold out in less than 90 minutes.

Between 12pm and 2pm, lucky diners tucked into perfectly grilled steaks, fresh from the open flame, during a one-day event offering an exclusive preview of the new menu.

Queues formed well before doors opened, with all 100 meals claimed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Launching officially on Monday, August 18, the new £9.99 lunch deal offers a full flat iron steak, complemented by a selection of sides and sauces.

Alongside the perfectly grilled steak, guests will receive complimentary Pão de Queijo, a traditional Brazilian cheese bread that’s simply irresistible, plus free churros for dessert, making it a truly satisfying midday treat of three courses.

To celebrate launch week, the first 20 people to order a flat iron steak between 12pm and 2pm from Monday, August 18 to Friday, August 22 in Estábulo Wakefield, will also enjoy it on the house.

Sophie Blackburn, Operations Manager at Estábulo, spoke of the giveaway: “Seeing so many eager diners queue outside the doors of our restaurants to get a sneak peek of our new lunch menu perfectly captures the spirit of Estábulo: great food, warm hospitality, and a real sense of community.

"We can’t wait for everyone to try the full menu when it launches and enjoy the flavours of Brazil in a fresh, accessible way at lunchtime.”