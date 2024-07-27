Junction 32: Oxen Sports to open its first ever store at Castleford shopping hotspot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Castleford premier shopping destination, Junction 32, has announced that their new Oxen Sports store will officially open next week.

The new Oxen Sports store will open its doors at Junction 32 on Thursday, August 1, and is the brand’s first ever brick and mortar store.

The sports shop will offer an impressive range of athleisure, gym and sportswear, alongside official merchandise from customers’ favourite local teams including the Castleford Tigers, and Leeds Rhinos, as best-in-class boots, balls and specialist sport equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the opening, from August 1 to August 8, all visitors to Oxen Sports will be able to enjoy 30% off all stock.

Oxen Sports store will officially open in the Junction 2 shopping outlet next Thursday.

As well as the brand’s one-of-a-kind product offering, on opening weekend visitors can expect players and mascots from Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Doncaster Rovers, all on hand for fun photo opportunities and to sign autographs.

Lee Jenkinson, CEO of Oxen Sports, said: “We are thrilled that our new store is set to open in August! Junction 32 is a fantastic location, right in the heart of our professional club partners. What’s more it offers great free parking – making it easy and accessible for all our customers to come and experience the new store, which is a real point of difference for us.”