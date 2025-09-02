A strike by workers at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield has been extended until mid-October, UNISON has said.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workers, including mine guides who were part of the year-long miners' strike four decades ago, began a four-week walk out last month in a dispute over pay.

However, the union says the refusal of the museum chief executive Lynn Dunning to return to talks has ‘left no option but to extend the action further’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It claims the chief executive has commissioned tens of thousands of pounds of spending on private security guards and alternative visitor attractions, exta spending, it says, could have settled staff pay expectations ‘several times over’.

UNISON has said workers will continue to strike until mid-October over pay.

The union says it wants meaningful talks to bring the dispute to an end, or ‘step aside and let someone else get it sorted’.

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “For staff at the coal mining museum, this isn’t just a job. It's an opportunity to keep the area's coal mining heritage alive through their storytelling.

“They’re desperate to be back doing what they love. But they want to be paid fairly, and treated with respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the chief executive continues to refuse to negotiate, staff have no choice but to continue their strike.”

Philip Marshall, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the National Coal Mining Museum, said the trustees are grateful for the continued support of people supporting the museum and are very sorry for any inconvenience that visitors have experienced as a result of the current industrial action.

He said: “We are disappointed by UNISON’s decision to extend the period of industrial action to Sunday, October 12, but we fully respect the right of employees to carry out industrial action if done in a peaceful and lawful manner.

"The majority of our employees will continue working as usual, supported by our dedicated team of volunteers, and the museum will remain open, with plenty for our visitors to see and do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, the industrial action means that we cannot provide underground tours during this time. We are committed to doing everything we can to offer alternative experiences for families, schools and groups, or to reschedule visits at a later date.

“The museum is committed to fair and ethical pay for all our staff and despite challenging economic times the Trustees approved a budget for this year which allowed for an above-inflation pay increase of five per cent for all employees.

"This is higher than for most other sectors, both private and public; and followed onto last year’s above-inflation pay increase. It would have meant a rise of around 14 per cent over two years for many of our employees, including the Museum Guides who are taking industrial action.

"Whilst not within our budget, the Trustees subsequently approved an increased offer of five per cent, or an additional 80p per hour, whichever is greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This equates to an increase of more than six per cent, or more than 15 per cent over two years, for many employees including the Museum Guides.

"To afford this, the charity will have to find efficiencies and make savings, but the Trustees were keen to support our Chief Executive and her team in finding a speedy resolution to the dispute.

"UNISON refused to put this formal offer to its members. No offer of £1 per hour or five per cent, whichever is greater, was ever agreed, by the Executive team or the Board of Trustees.

"We do not consider UNISON’s pay claim to be reasonable or affordable in the current economic environment. UNISON has quoted the ‘operating surplus’ shown in our 2023/24 Annual Report and Accounts to suggest that the Charity can afford it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the accounts show that the surplus related to restricted funds (which must be spent for their designated purposes and cannot be spent on pay claims). The surplus at 31 March 2024 notably included funding received for the replacement of the mine’s winding engine, which was completed and paid for in the following financial year.

"Also, contrary to information UNISON has put in the public domain, our charity does not pay any ‘six-figure’ salaries; and whilst it is correct to say that the Museum is incurring additional costs as a result of the industrial action, including extra security, which is necessary to ensure an enjoyable experience for visitors, this is not at the levels being suggested.

"The Charity’s Chief Executive and her leadership team have the full support of the Board of Trustees to find a reasonable and affordable resolution to this dispute. The Museum remains fully open to constructive dialogue with UNISON, to reach a resolution that supports both our staff and our long-term sustainability.”