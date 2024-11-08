A new 200 Degrees coffee shop is due to open at Castleford’s Junction 32 shopping outlet in December, and it is looking for staff.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speciality coffee roaster’s Castleford launch is expected to provide the local community with 15 jobs, including manager and barista positions, with vacancies able to be viewed here.

Due to open in time for the Christmas season, the coffee shop will offer festive food menu options, including brie and chorizo sandwiches, sausage rolls, and a new special called the Christmas Beast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasonal specials on the drinks menu will include gingerbread lattes and mint mochas, and customers with a sweet tooth can expect pastries, croissants, flapjacks, brownies and more.

A new 200 Degrees coffee shop will open at Castleford's Junction 32 shopping outlet this December.

The new store will cover 1,250-square-foot, and is expected to have space for around 80 customers, with seating options available indoors and outdoors.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "We are thrilled to welcome 200 Degrees to Junction 32. With its delicious sweet treats and stunning beverage selection, we have no doubt it will become a firm favourite with our visitors and will make for the perfect place to stop off at whilst they enjoy a shopping trip.”

Will Kenney, Commercial Director of 200 Degrees said: “We’ve seen from the popularity of our other coffee shops in the area that the good people of Yorkshire love 200 Degrees Coffee. We’re excited about joining the existing businesses in the shopping outlet and the exciting brands which are also opening there in the coming months.”

200 Degrees opened its first location in Nottingham in 2012 and now has over 20 sites across the country.