Plan to redevelop former Ferrybridge Power Station into industrial-scale distribution centres is approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council has given planning permission for new infrastructure and outline permission for new distribution centres at a former power station.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hybrid planning application for the former Ferrybridge Power Station is for site infrastructure works including alterations to rail infrastructure, construction of an estate road, and highways improvements to Kirkhaw Lane and the Old Great North Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes outline permission for the development of general industrial and storage and distribution, employment floorspace with offices, access and parking arrangements from the estate road, service yard areas, landscaping, drainage, and associated infrastructure and engineering works.

It has been claimed the project could create between 2,000 and 2,500 jobs.

Ferrybridge Power Station

The plans have received a mixed response from residents, some of whom welcomed the investment in infrastructure and others who raised concerns over the environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, in support of the plans, said: “Support development of brownfield sites, including infrastructure, and potential employment opportunities. Inward investment doesn't come easy, and should be welcomed.

"Provision of public transport versus cars should be considered.

“An archaeological survey should be considered.”

Another said: “At last! I drive past this site often and it is a dreadful waste of brownfield land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This proposal will create new and much needed job opportunities as well as cleaning up an awful eyesore.

"It will alleviate pressure on greenfield land and in such close proximity to the major road networks will have negligible impact on the surrounding road network. I really hope the council will support this application

But another, who opposed the application, said: “Ridiculous plans. The view from Brotherton will now be buildings and traffic rather than the current green space which is the reason we moved here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not to mention the impact on house prices. The noise will also be a huge issue. Strongly object against these plans.”

A further objection said: “This would significantly impact a lot of archaeological sites including round barrows and ferrybridge henge, destroying history and ancient heritage.

"Round barrows are usually burial sites so this would be like building over a cemetery. Please rethink the construction so these wouldn't be impacted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recommending the plans for approval, a Wakefield Council case officer report said: “The development would form a new employment site on an allocated site with the potential to provide 2,000-2,500 jobs.

"Detailed reports and assessment for all material planning considerations have been provided and it is considered that the application demonstrates that the site is capable of providing the stated level of floorspace and the new access road would ensure that the development would have an acceptable impact on the local highway network and strategic road network.”

The plant, close to the river Aire, was shut in March 2016 having produced energy for more than 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new scheme is estimated to be worth up to £130m a year to the local economy.

Construction costs were expected to be around £110m with 86 full time jobs created during the building phase.

The cooling towers of the former power station were demolished in phases between 2019 and 2022.