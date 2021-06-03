Plan to turn town's TSB bank into takeaway
A former town centre bank may soon be serving calzones instead of cash, as plans to convert it into a takeaway were revealed.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:50 pm
TSB, on Market Place in Normanton town centre, closed for good last summer.
Now a planning application to change the disused building into a takeaway and four flats has been put forward to Wakefield Council.
The proposal, submitted by a man based in Howden, suggests the development would include two one-bed apartments and two two-bed apartments.